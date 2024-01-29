Poor TN villagers unable to avail PM Awas Yojana, alleges Governor Ravi

Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday alleged it was tragic that 'deserving poor villagers' of Nagapattinam district in the state were not able to get the benefit of PM Awas Yojana due to 'administrative apathy.' Ravi who visited Nagappattinam district in the Cauvery delta region of the state on January 28, alleged in a post on X: "It is tragic that the deserving poor villagers of Nagapattinam district are not able to get the benefit of PM Awas Yojana due to administrative apathy and alleged corruption." Also, Ravi claimed: "A humongous high cost concrete structure in Keezhvenmani village as a memorial, to commemorate the massacred 44 poor labourers, in the midst of thatched shacks of the poor all around by a political party that claims to champion the proletariat is not only ironical but a mocking insult to the martyrs and the poor." The Governor visited Keezhvenmani village in Nagappattinam district. On December 25, 1968, the village witnessed the horrific incident of landlords burning alive 44 Dalit farm labourers, including children, for seeking wage increase.

Ravi said: "Visited Keezhvenmani village in Nagapattinam district and met Thiru G. Palanivel, the only survivor of 1968 massacre. Also visited Nambyar Nagar inhabited by fishermen and Jeeva Nagar by Scheduled Castes. Shocked to see the abject poverty all along the villages. One wonders how long these unfortunate brothers and sisters have to wait for social and economic justice." The DMK regime has all along stoutly opposed Governor Ravi over several issues, including policy matters. PTI VGN ROH