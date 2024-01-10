Poor, underprivileged have first right on govt resources: J-K L-G Sinha

Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) The poor and the underprivileged have the first right on government resources, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday, reiterating his resolve towards equitable and inclusive development.

He called upon every section of society to take initiatives with determination to make their panchayats clean, liveable and achieve 100 per cent literacy, besides maintaining green spaces and saturation of all government schemes.

Participating in Block Diwas -- a public outreach programme of the Union Territory administration at Bhalwal -- Sinha said the 'Jan Bhagidari (People's Participation)' campaign to strengthen participatory governance is empowering citizens, generating awareness about responsibilities and ensuring accountability of officers in the administration.

"The sense of commitment and duty among the citizens towards society and their respective panchayats will improve the quality of life and pave the way to prosperity," Sinha said.

He said the "massive and historic participation" of people in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and 100 per cent saturation of all schemes will remove development imbalances and give a tremendous boost to the local economy.

"The poor and the underprivileged have the first right on government resources. Efforts are being made towards the promotion of Dogri and other regional languages, connecting the remaining panchayats with roads, boosting industries, religious tourism and tapping the potential of agriculture and allied sectors," he said.

Sinha also reiterated the resolve of his administration towards equitable and inclusive development and to ensure empowerment of all.

"Besides central government schemes, the Union Territory administration is running more than a dozen self-employment schemes with an objective to provide resources and requisite training to youngsters to start their own businesses," he said.

"This could be a game changer, in both urban and rural areas," he added.

Sinha also urged the people to assist the civil administration and the police to intensify crackdowns on the drug supply chain to make their panchayats "nasha mukt (drugs free)".

The Lt Governor inspected the stalls put up by various departments and enquired about the grievances of citizens. He also handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries under several government schemes. PTI TAS SZM