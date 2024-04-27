'Poor were victims of starvation' and 'terrorists were fed biryani' during Oppn rule: Adityanath

Hathras/Firozabad (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the "poor were victims of starvation" and the "terrorists were fed biryani" when they were in power.

The chief minister addressed separate election rallies in Sikandrarau for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anup Pradhan from Hathras seat and Firozabad constituency candidate Thakur Vishwadeep Singh.

"The poor, farmers, women and youth were not in the agenda of the SP (Samajwadi Party), Congress and BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party). They only did vote bank politics, they committed the sin of dividing the caste and society," Adityanath said in Hathras.

"During their (opposition governments) time, the poor were victims of starvation and the terrorists were fed biryani. The farmers used to commit suicide and the corrupt people used to enjoy life of luxury,” he added.

Adityanath said the "mafia used to wield power as patrons", but work is being done today in the country and the state "without any discrimination".

He claimed that more work was done under the BJP rule than what was done by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP.

Even in the meeting in Firozabad, the chief minister hit out at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party stating these people want to give permission for cow slaughter on the land of Ram and Krishna.

Taking aim at the Congress, Adityanath said the people of 'Discovery of India' think that Ram and Krishna never existed.

He said that on one hand the Modi government is giving free ration to 80 crore people of the country, on the other hand even the ration of even the poorest of the poor was wasted during the Congress rule.

"After Kashi and Ayodhya, we have moved towards Mathura," Adityanath said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, he asked whether they have ever done anything for the development of Braj region.

Taking potshots at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said that these people did not think anything outside their family and keep defaming caste in the name of nepotism. His sympathy is not with the poor but with the mafia, he added.

Voting will be held in the third phase in Hathras and Firozabad on May 7. PTI CDN AS AS