PoP idol-making supports livelihood of Maharashtra artisans, experts to study issue: Shelar

Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) To bring clarity on the use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) for making Ganesh idols, an expert committee under the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission will conduct a comprehensive study, said Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar on Tuesday.

He noted that PoP idol-making, considered environmentally harmful, supports the livelihood of many artisans and generates significant revenue in Maharashtra.

The Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs asserted the state government firmly stands with idol makers and will present their stance on PoP, whose use for creating idols has been banned, before the Bombay High Court on March 20.

To ensure a strong legal representation, the government will appoint seasoned lawyers, he assured.

In January-end, the High Court, while hearing a PIL, called for strict compliance of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines that impose a ban on use of idols made from PoP and their immersion in water bodies across Maharashtra.

Shelar was speaking at an idol makers convention organized at Nare Park in Parel by organizations opposing the ban on PoP idols.

To clear the ambiguity surrounding PoP, the minister had earlier written to the Mumbai-based Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission, requesting the formation of an expert committee to conduct a detailed study.

Responding to this, Commission Chairman Dr Anil Kakodkar informed the government that a panel of experts will be constituted to examine the matter and submit a report, said Shelar.

"An expert committee under the commission will conduct a comprehensive study. The state government firmly stands with idol makers and will present their stance before the court," he told the gathering.

This issue is crucial for the state's employment and economy, as PoP idol-making supports the livelihood of many artisans and generates significant revenue, maintained Shelar.

He highlighted that Maharashtra's grand festival traditions such as Ganeshotsav, Navratri, and Dahi Handi have always been safeguarded by the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis whenever they faced issues.

The minister criticized the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, saying over the past few years, the civic body has been taking stance against idol makers.

During the hearing on the PIL, the HC questioned idol manufacturers on why they have continued using PoP to make idols of deities despite repeated court orders against its use.

The CPCB had issued revised guidelines on May 12, 2020, banning the manufacture, sale, and immersion of idols made of PoP, a white powder that hardens when mixed with water. The board encouraged the use of natural, biodegradable, and eco-friendly raw materials for making idols.

In August 2024, the high court had directed the authorities to intimate all Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals that they must mandatorily follow the CPCB guidelines and, accordingly, not install Ganesh idols made of PoP, a material considered insoluble in water.

“It is directed that respondent corporations shall ensure that the revised CPCB guidelines, which ban the making of PoP idols, shall be adhered to strictly in letter and spirit henceforth,” the HC noted and scheduled the next hearing for March 20.

According to green activists, PoP idols cause water pollution and damage to marine ecology.