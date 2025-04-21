Pope Francis' bond with India: Canonisations, new Indian Cardinal and unfulfilled visit

Kochi: Pope Francis's connection with India was marked by a mix of hopes and challenges. His long-held wish to visit the country remained unfulfilled. However, just months ago, he elevated an Indian priest, who is a Vatican official, to the rank of Cardinal--a notable moment for the Catholic community there.

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Easter Monday. He was 88.

The Pope was diagnosed for double pneumonia.

His efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict over how Holy Mass is performed in the Syro-Malabar Church, one of the Oriental Catholic Churches, did not succeed.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis also moved forward with the sainthood causes of a few much-revered Indian figures, offering quite moments of pride for many of the faithful.

During his papacy, in 2014, Pope Francis elevated Fr Kuriakose Elias Chavara and Sister Euphrasia Eluvathingal from Kerala to sainthood.

In 2019, another Kerala-born Catholic nun, Mariam Thresia, was declared a saint by Pope Francis at a function held at St Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

She was the third nun and fourth clergy member from the Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Church to be canonised into the league of saints.

His papacy also saw Devasahayam Pillai, who embraced Christianity in the 18th century, being declared a saint--becoming the first Indian layman to be canonised.

Devasahayam was recommended for the process of beatification by the Vatican in 2004, at the request of the Kottar Diocese, the Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council, and the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India.

Pope Francis canonised Blessed Devasahayam Pillai, along with nine others, during a canonisation mass at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican in 2022.

It was in a grand consistory held at the Vatican on 7 December, 2024, that 51-year-old Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad was elevated to the rank of Cardinal by Pope Francis.

The ceremony, held at the iconic St Peter’s Basilica and attended by clergy and dignitaries from around the world, witnessed the induction of 21 new Cardinals from various countries.

Hailing from the Archdiocese of Changanassery in Kerala, Koovakad’s appointment brought the total number of Indian Cardinals to six, further strengthening the country’s representation in the Vatican.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other senior leaders, and heads of churches across India welcomed the announcement with joy and pride.

The Government of India sent a delegation led by Union Minister George Kurian to witness the ceremony.

Prior to the event, the Indian delegation also had an audience with Pope Francis. Koovakad has been organising Pope Francis’s international travels since 2020.

Previously, Koovakad, who held the title of Monsignor, was declared the Titular Archbishop of Nisibis in Turkey. He is currently based in the Vatican.

Soon after his elevation, Cardinal Koovakad said that Pope Francis’s visit to India would most likely be after 2025, which has been announced as the "Jubilee Year" by the Catholic Church, due to celebrations in Rome during that year.

When asked about the Pope’s visit, he said that it was not clear when Francis would come to India.

"Chances are that it will be after 2025, which is the Jubilee Year. There are a lot of celebrations in Rome during that year, and therefore the Pope will most likely be there," he had told reporters.

At the same time, he had also said that a visit by the Pope in the near future could not be ruled out.

During his papacy, the Syro-Malabar Church was marred by crisis, with a strong section of priests and members of the Church community in the Ernakulam–Angamaly Archdiocese disagreeing with the Syro-Malabar Church’s August 2021 decision on uniform Holy Mass.

This decision mandated a standardised way of conducting Holy Mass, where priests are required to face the congregation only at the beginning and end of the service, turning towards the altar for the rest of the Mass (known as the 50:50 formula).

While most dioceses under the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church have adopted this approach, many priests in the Ernakulam–Angamaly Archdiocese, along with their parishioners, continue to oppose it.

They argue that it breaks from the tradition wherein the priest faces the congregation throughout the entire Mass.

It was during the peak of the crisis that Cardinal George Alencherry announced his resignation as Head of the Syro-Malabar Church in 2023.

His decision came amid an ongoing feud in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, involving the implementation of a uniform Holy Mass and the church's land dealings.

Alencherry held the position of Major Archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. Following his resignation, Bishop Raphael Thattil was elevated as the head of the Syro-Malabar Church.