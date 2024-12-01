Pope Francis cites Sree Narayana Guru's teachings to combat global intolerance

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 1 (PTI) Sree Narayana Guru's message of universal human unity is pertinent today when hate all across is on the rise, Pope Francis has said.

Advertisment

He said the social reformer's message is "pertinent to our world today, where we witness growing instances of intolerance and hatred between peoples and nations." The Pope made the remarks while addressing the faith leaders and representatives gathered on Saturday in the Vatican to mark the centenary celebrations of the all-religion conference organised by the Sree Narayana Guru in Aluva in Ernakulam district.

The Pope said the troubled state of the world today can partly be attributed to the failure to uphold the teachings of religions.

The Guru, he said, dedicated his life to promote a social and religious awakening by his message that all human beings, regardless of their ethnicity or their religious and cultural traditions, are members of the single human family.

Advertisment

"He insisted that there should be no discrimination against anyone in any way and at any level," the Pope said.

"Sadly, displays of discrimination and exclusion, tensions and violence-based differences of ethnic or social origin, race, colour, language and religion are a daily experience of many individuals and communities, most especially among the poor, the powerless and those without a voice," he said.

Referring to the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, which he signed along with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmad Al-Tayyeb in February 2019, the Pope said, "We stated that God has created all human beings equal in rights, duties and dignity, and has called them to live together as brothers and sisters".

Advertisment

The Pope said, "Failure to follow the noble teachings of religions is one of the causes responsible for the troubled situation in which our world finds itself today." He emphasised the need to strengthen unity in diversity, promote harmonious coexistence amid differences, and act as peacemakers despite the inevitable challenges and difficulties.

"As followers of our respective religious traditions, we ought always to cooperate with all people of good will in promoting 'a culture of respect, dignity, compassion, reconciliation and fraternal solidarity,' he said, recalling the message shared in the Joint Declaration of Istiqlal this past September.

The conference in the Vatican, organised with the support of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, was attended by prominent religious leaders from Kerala.

Advertisment

Sree Narayana Guru (1856–1928), a renowned spiritual leader and social reformer from Kerala, championed social equality, denounced caste discrimination, and advocated unity and spiritual enlightenment.

Born into a backward Hindu family, he dedicated his life to breaking caste barriers and promoting universal values like compassion, non-violence, and religious harmony. PTI TGB VN VN