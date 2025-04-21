Pope Francis' commitment to peace and compassion transcended borders and faiths: Goa CM

Panaji, Apr 21 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday paid tributes to Pope Francis, saying his unwavering commitment to the upliftment of humanity transcended borders and faiths.

Pope Francis, history's first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humility and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives over climate change and critiques of capitalism, died Monday. He was 88.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His unwavering commitment to peace, compassion, and the upliftment of humanity transcended borders and faiths," Sawant posted on X.

The chief minister extended heartfelt condolences to the Catholic community in Goa and across the world on behalf of the state government. PTI RPS NSK