Pope Francis dies: Goa-Daman Archbishop Ferrao among those who will vote for new Pope

Panaji, Apr 21 (PTI) The Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao on Monday said he was profoundly saddened at the passing of Holy Father Pope Francis and hailed his "dynamic endeavours in promoting peace, inter-religious dialogue, social justice and care for creation".Ferrao is among the cardinals who would be voting for a new Pope.

The death of a pope starts a centuries-old ritual involving sacred oaths by the cardinals electing a successor, the piercing of ballots with a needle and thread after they're counted, and then burning them to produce either the white or black smoke to signal if there's a new leader for the world's 1.3 billion Catholics.

Only cardinals under age 80 are eligible, and current regulations limit the number of electors to 120.

According to the most recently updated Vatican statistics, there were 135 cardinals under age 80 and eligible to vote, though that number may change before the conclave begins.

"His vision to transform the Church into a synodal community, one that listens, discerns, journeys together and embraces inclusivity, has left an indelible mark on the Church at all levels," Archbishop Ferrao said.

In a message released to the media, the Archbishop said Pope Francis' unwavering commitment to the Church and his dynamic endeavours in promoting peace, inter-religious dialogue, social justice and care for creation will be long remembered and cherished.

"His untiring efforts to bring the Love of God to those on the peripheries, offering hope to the dejected and opening the healing face of the Church to the wounded, will go a long way in presenting the true Face of our Lord Jesus Christ," Ferrao said. PTI RPS BNM