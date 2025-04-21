Pope Francis dies: Immense loss to Catholic community, entire world, says Bhopal Archbishop

Bhopal, Apr 21 (PTI) Bhopal Archbishop Durairaj on Monday condoled the death of Pope Francis and said his passing away was an immense loss not only for the Catholic community but for the entire world.

Pope Francis, history's first Latin American pontiff, died Monday. He was 88.

"I had the great blessing of meeting Pope Francis personally. His presence left a lasting impression on me. There was something deeply spiritual about him. His humility, compassion, and humanity were profoundly moving," said Archbishop Durairaj, who is also president of the Council of Bishops of MP.

"He consistently advocated for welcoming refugees, urged global leaders to end wars, and reminded all of us of the sacredness of life and the importance of protecting our common home. As the Archbishop of Bhopal, I feel compelled to reflect on his remarkable life, his impactful works, and his extraordinary personality," he said.

Pope Francis's life was a profound journey of faith, humility, and service, the Archbishop said.

"Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he was raised in a modest family. Initially pursuing a career as a chemist, he soon felt a deeper calling. In 1958, he entered the Society of Jesus (Jesuits), and in 1969, he was ordained a priest. From then on, he rose to play a vital role in the global Catholic Church," the Archbishop said.

The legacy of Pope Francis will continue to inspire future generations, he said.

"His life is a testament to how faith, when lived authentically, can transform the world. He showed us how to embody compassion in action and to remain steadfast in love and service. His death is a moment of great sorrow, but his memory and mission will live on," the Archbishop said.