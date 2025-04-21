National

Pope Francis inspired millions through message of peace: Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday condoled the passing of Pope Francis and said he inspired millions through his humility, compassion and message of peace.

History's first Latin American pontiff, who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88.

"On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community and all those touched by his (Pope) profound legacy," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

According to the CM, Pope Francis was a beacon of hope, who guided humanity with love and kindness.

