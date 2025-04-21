Pope Francis left behind valuable legacy: Kharge

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed sadness over the passing away of Pope Francis, whom he described as a consistent champion of inter-religious understanding and an influential force for global peace and harmony.

"The entire world is saddened by the passing away of Pope Francis who will be seen by posterity as being hugely consequential.

"He was a consistent champion of inter-religious understanding and engagement. He was also a greatly influential force for global peace and harmony who actively supported causes like the ending of discrimination of all forms, the mitigation of economic inequalities and of collaborative endeavours to deal with the impacts of climate change," Kharge said in a statement.

The Congress president said Pope Francis was truly an iconic personality, a humanitarian par excellence, who has left behind a very valuable legacy.

"On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I extend our sincere condolences to our Christian brethren especially in different parts of our country and the world," the Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the passing away of His Holiness Pope Francis is a loss to the entire world.

"He was truly an embodiment of love and compassion. He stood for the truth, he spoke out fearlessly against injustice and cared for the poor and marginalised in true faith.

"He was an inspiration to millions across the world who hope and strive for a more peaceful and kinder world. May his soul rest in eternal peace," she said in her message on X. PTI SKC SKC DV DV