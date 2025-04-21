Pope Francis' life testament to compassion, hope: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Apr 21 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday condoled the demise of Pope Francis and said his life was a "testament to compassion and hope".

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Easter Monday. He was 88.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis. His life was a testament to compassion, hope and humility. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Soren said in a post on X.

The Pope’s death now sets off a weekslong process of allowing the faithful to pay their final respects, first for Vatican officials in the Santa Marta chapel and then in St. Peter's for the general public, followed by a funeral and a conclave to elect a new pope. PTI NAM RBT