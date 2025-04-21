Pope Francis passes away: Goa Church calls him 'man of peace', hails his great leadership

Panaji, Apr 21 (PTI) The Goa Church condoled the demise of Pope Francis on Monday, calling it "sad news for the universal church" but also asserted it was a "a moment of giving thanks to God" for providing the leadership of "this great man".

Pope Francis, history's first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humility and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives over climate change and critiques of capitalism, died Monday. He was 88.

"It is a sad news for the universal church. But at the same time, it is a moment of giving thanks to God. God has led the church for the last almost 12 years now with the leadership of this great man, a man of god. That is why it is also a moment for the church to thank God," Fr Henry Falcao, Director of St Joseph Vaz Renewal Centre at Old Goa, told PTI.

Informing that the mourning period will continue till the funeral takes place, Falcao said it is also a time for the church to pray intensely so that God provides a leader, a new Pope who will guide in these difficult times.

"In these difficult times, the Pope was so vocal. He spoke so much against war. He was a man of peace, he was the man for the poor. It is also a humble prayer of church. These days of mourning are also the days of intense prayer and silence," Falcao said.

The priest said the church is in the Easter season, adding the Easter feast continues for next 50 days.

"We are believers in the resurrection of Christ. It gives us hope. God will lead the church, and guide the church by the holy spirit," he said.

Fr Ralin de Souza of Rector of Don Bosco, Fatorda in South Goa said the death of Pope Francis is truly a moment of big transition.

"First, he was known to be very simple. He didn't want too much protocol and I think that simplicity is a quality that stands out in him as a Christian and as a representative of Christ," de Souza said.

"Secondly, he was very honest when he dealt with things, even when it came to religious leaders in the Church. He was forthright and demanding of them, calling for certain standards in how we deal with Christians and how we serve those in the Church," he added.

In many places where there has been war, people have often been cautious about saying who is right or wrong, but he gave straightforward statements and provided clear directions, de Souza said.

"Above all, the Pope demanded peace, irrespective of what countries or leaders had to say," he asserted. PTI RPS BNM