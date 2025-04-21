Pope Francis stood by downtrodden, spoke fearlessly against inequality: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday condoled the passing of Pope Francis, with Rahul Gandhi saying he stood by the downtrodden and the marginalised, spoke fearlessly against inequality, and inspired millions across faiths with his message of love and humanity.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed sadness over the passing of the pontiff, whom he described as a consistent champion of inter-religious understanding and an influential force for global peace and harmony.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor, died on Monday. He was 88.

Kharge said in a statement, "The entire world is saddened by the passing away of Pope Francis who will be seen by posterity as being hugely consequential."

"He was a consistent champion of inter-religious understanding and engagement. He was also a greatly influential force for global peace and harmony who actively supported causes like the ending of discrimination of all forms, the mitigation of economic inequalities and of collaborative endeavours to deal with the impacts of climate change," he added.

The Congress president further said Pope Francis was truly an iconic personality, a humanitarian par excellence who had left behind a very valuable legacy.

"On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I extend our sincere condolences to our Christian brethren especially in different parts of our country and the world," he added.

Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed deep sadness over the pontiff's passing, describing him as a global voice of compassion, justice and peace.

"He stood by the downtrodden and the marginalised, spoke fearlessly against inequality, and inspired millions across faiths with his message of love and humanity. My thoughts are with the Catholic community in India and around the world," Gandhi said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described Pope Francis' death as a loss to the entire world.

"He was truly an embodiment of love and compassion. He stood for the truth, he spoke out fearlessly against injustice and cared for the poor and marginalised in true faith," she said in her message on X.

"He was an inspiration to millions across the world who hope and strive for a more peaceful and kinder world. May his soul rest in eternal peace," she added.

In a post on X, the Congress said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He will always be remembered for his compassionate leadership, commitment to social justice, and tireless advocacy for the marginalised."

"A relentless champion of inter-religious dialogue, he leaves behind a rich and valuable legacy. May his life inspire us to strive for a more just and equitable world. Our heartfelt condolences to everyone, especially our Christian brothers and sisters in India and around the world," the party said.