Pope Francis united people in death as in life: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Shillong, Apr 26 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday said Pope Francis continued to unite people in death just as he did in life.

Joining lakhs of mourners at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican for the funeral service of the Pope, Sangma paid heartfelt tributes and reflected on his personal connection with the Supreme Pontiff.

"I feel truly blessed today to be part of the funeral service of Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to meet him a couple of years ago, and today, being part of the funeral service is very solemn and I feel very blessed," he said.

He added, "Today, even in his funeral, like he did when he was alive, he united people. People from all over the world have come to pay their respects to Pope Francis. We will miss him, and may his soul rest in eternal peace." The CM was accompanied by his officer on special duty and political secretary, Daniel Thangkhiew.

Sangma had met Pope Francis at the Vatican in December 2022 where he requested the Supreme Pontiff to pray for the State, the nation, and the people. PTI JOP MNB