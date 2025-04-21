Pope Francis was ardent advocate for poor, marginalised: Kerala CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 21 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the demise of Pope Francis, describing him as an ardent advocate for the poor and the marginalised.

History's first Latin American pontiff, who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88.

In a message, the chief minister said Pope Francis leaves behind a legacy marked by compassion, inclusivity, and a profound commitment to social justice.

His papacy was characterised by significant outreach to marginalised communities, interfaith dialogue, and a critical stance on global capitalism, the Left veteran recalled.

"Pope Francis was an ardent advocate for the poor and the marginalised," he said.

He frequently emphasised the Church’s mission to serve those “discarded” by society, including the homeless and impoverished, the chief minister noted.

His experiences in Buenos Aires shaped his understanding of poverty, leading him to declare that "the globalisation of indifference" must be countered with active compassion for the needy.

Pope Francis’s commitment to LGBTQIA+ rights evolved during his papacy, as he sought to foster a more inclusive Church, Vijayan said, adding that he famously stated, "Everyone has dignity", regardless of sexual orientation.

This message, the CM said, resonated with many who felt alienated by traditional Church teachings.

Recalling the stand adopted by Pope Francis on the Palestine issue, Vijayan said he championed the rights of Palestinians, often expressing solidarity with their plight.

"He highlighted the suffering of the people there, advocating for peace and mutual understanding in the region. His interfaith efforts included historic meetings with leaders of various religions, reinforcing his belief that dialogue is essential for peace," Vijayan said.

Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis prioritised interreligious dialogue as a means to foster peace. He believed cooperation among faiths was crucial to addressing global conflicts and promoting social harmony, the CM noted.

His meetings with leaders from Islam, Judaism, and other faiths exemplified his commitment to building bridges. His visits to the UAE and Iraq, and the statements issued during those trips, were historic, Vijayan said.

"Pope Francis often called for a collective effort to tackle pressing global issues such as poverty, environmental degradation, and climate change, emphasising that these concerns transcend religious boundaries," he said.

Vijayan reiterated that Pope Francis was unflinching in his critique of capitalism, which he viewed as a system that perpetuates inequality and marginalises the poor.

He described an economy of exclusion as one that "kills", urging a reevaluation of economic priorities to favour human dignity over profit. His encyclicals, Vijayan added, often addressed the need for structural changes in economic systems to create a more equitable society.

"Pope Francis’s legacy is one of profound empathy and action towards creating a more just world. His outreach to diverse communities, commitment to interfaith dialogue, and critique of capitalism will continue to inspire future generations in their pursuit of peace and social justice," the CM added. PTI LGK SSK KH