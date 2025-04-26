Pope Francis was leader of humankind: Union Minister George Kurian

Thiruvananthapuram/Vatican City, Apr 26 (PTI) Union Minister of State George Kurian on Saturday said that late Pope Francis was a leader of humankind as he acknowledged and respected all races and religions and served everyone.

The Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is in the Vatican City as part of a delegation led by President Droupadi Murmu to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, who died on April 21.

Speaking to a TV channel from Vatican City, Kurian said that there was a huge "sense of loss" over the passing of the Pope as he was a "leader of humankind".

"He acknowledged and respected all races and religions and served everyone," he said.

Kurian said that the bond between India and the Pope was evident from the fact that President Murmu was there to attend the funeral.

He also recalled that when he led the Indian delegation to the Vatican for the elevation of George Jacob Koovakad to a Cardinal, the Pope had called for him and given him a string of prayer beads.

"Later, foreign relation experts told me that it was not meant specifically for me, it was a gesture towards our country. So, that is the kind of person he was," Kurian said.

Murmu is on a two-day visit to the Vatican City and will offer condolences on behalf of the government and people of India.

On Saturday, the president will attend the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis at St Peter's Square in Vatican City, which will be attended by dignitaries from around the world, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement.

India had declared a three-day state mourning on the passing of Pope Francis.