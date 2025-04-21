Pope Francis will be remembered as beacon of hope, compassion: BAPS Swaminarayan spiritual guru

New Delhi: The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on Monday condoled the passing of Pope Francis, with its spiritual guru Mahant Swami Maharaj saying the pontiff would be remembered as a "beacon of hope, compassion and unity".

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor, died on Monday. He was 88.

"His commitment to the marginalised and his call for global solidarity resonated deeply with the values we hold dear in our own tradition. We commend his endeavours to build bridges between different faiths...," Mahant Swami Maharaj said in his condolence message.

His efforts to promote social justice, environmental stewardship, and peace-building have left an indelible mark, the spiritual guru said.

"Dear members of the Roman Catholic Church, on behalf of the worldwide BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu fellowship, we extend our deepest condolences on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His departure is a profound loss to the Catholic community and Christians around the world," he said.

"In this time of mourning, we stand in solidarity with you. We share in your sorrow and pray to God and all the divine energies that you find comfort in the legacy of simplicity and compassion that Pope Francis strove to promote. May his vision of a more just and harmonious world continue to inspire us all," he added.