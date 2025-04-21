Pope Francis's compassion to build a better world defined his papacy: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday condoled the demise of Pope Francis and said his compassion and commitment to building a better world defined his papacy.

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Easter Monday. He was 88.

"Saddened at the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His compassion and commitment to building a better world defined his papacy," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled Francis's death.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of His Holiness Pope Francis. He will be remembered for his remarkable service to the human society, specially poor and the marginalised," he said.

"My thoughts are with the millions around the world who grieve his demise," Singh said. PTI MPB KVK KVK