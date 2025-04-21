Pope Francis's love for India evident throughout his papacy, says Jesuit leader

Ranchi, Apr 21 (PTI) Pope Francis's love for India was evident throughout his papacy as he always spoke fondly of the country's spiritual heritage, said Father Ajit Kumar Xess, SJ, of the Provincial Ranchi Jesuits on Monday.

Xess who had called on the Pope a few years ago said Francis was simple, humble and deeply connected to the people and his legacy will continue to inspire all, said History's first non-European Pope, Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

"Pope Francis chose not to reside in the Apostolic Palace, but in a modest dwelling, reflecting his commitment to live close to the poor and the marginalised. His leadership style was marked by authenticity and compassion," said Xess.

Stating that Francis had empathised with the sick, poor, prisoners and those often forgotten by society, Xess recalled how the Pope washed the feet of prisoners on Holy Thursday, visited hospitals, and constantly reminded the Church to be a 'field hospital' for the wounded.

"Pope Francis's love for India was evident throughout his papacy as he always spoke fondly of our rich spiritual heritage... His pastoral visits and gestures of affection towards India, particularly in his calls for peace, harmony, and respect for all religions, endeared him to the hearts of many in our country," the Jesuit leader said.

The Jesuit or the Society of Jesus (SJ) is a Roman Catholic order of priests and brothers, founded half a millennium ago by the soldier-turned-mystic Ignatius Loyola.

"As Jesuits, we feel this loss very personally. He was one of us and yet belonged to the whole world. I had the privilege of meeting Pope Francis in 2016 during General Congregation 36, and I still carry the memory of his warmth, humility, and spiritual depth," Xess said.

He added that as a fellow Jesuit, Francis was a source of inspiration and challenge.

"His life and papacy encouraged us Jesuits to walk more courageously in the footsteps of Christ, embracing the margins and promoting justice with mercy", he said.

In this Jubilee Year under the theme "Pilgrims of Hope", Francis had urged all to make a journey with renewed faith and hope towards a more just and peaceful world, he said terming the Pope as a tireless promoter of peace, reaching out to war-torn regions of the world and advocating for dialogue and reconciliation.

In the context of the Catholic Church, the Jubilee Year is a period set aside for a time of solemnity, forgiveness and pilgrimage.

"The Church, the world, and the Society of Jesus will miss him deeply. His legacy will continue to inspire us to walk humbly, love deeply, and serve generously," Xess added. PTI NAM NN