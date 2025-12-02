Poppy cultivation on 54 acres destroyed in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Imphal, Dec 2 (PTI) Security forces destroyed poppy cultivation on 54 acres of land in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, a police statement said on Tuesday.

The drive was conducted on Monday, it said.

Poppy cultivation on 18 acres located between Khoiripok and Sehjang villages in Kangpokpi district was destroyed, police said.

Five huts, a bag of fertiliser, chemicals and herbicides used in the cultivation were also destroyed, police said.

In another drive, security forces and forest personnel destroyed poppy cultivation on 36 acres of land in the hill ranges of C Lamjang and the surrounding areas in the district.

A total of 11 huts, 14 bags of fertilisers and nine bags of salt found at the plantation sites were destroyed, police said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau had recently stated that security forces and the forest department destroyed poppy cultivation on 144 acres of land in Kangpokpi last week. PTI COR ACD