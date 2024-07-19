Poppy husk worth Rs 5 crore seized in Rajasthan's Churu, 1 held

Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) An alleged interstate smuggler was arrested in Rajasthan's Churu district and poppy husk Rs worth 5 crore was seized from him, police said Friday.

Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav said during patrolling, the police team stopped a container truck with Nagaland numberplate coming from Sardarshahar and searched it. The sacks of poppy husk were found hidden under sacks of rice.

The value of the seized narcotic substance is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore, the police said.

He said that the police team seized a total of 30.75 quintals of poppy husk from the container truck and arrested an interstate smuggler, Daljit Singh (43) from Punjab, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI AG NB NB