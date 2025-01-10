Poppy plantation on 90 acres destroyed: CM N Biren Singh

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that security forces and forest officials have destroyed poppy plantation on 90 acres of land in Ukhrul district.

Advertisment

The operation was carried out in Phalee hill range in Lungchong Maiphei police station area on Thursday.

"In another successful mission under the War on Drugs campaign, combined forces of Ukhrul district police, 6 MR, 18 AR and Forest Department destroyed 90 acres of poppy plantation and burned down 12 huts in the Phalee hill range under Lungchong Maiphei (LM) Police Station in Ukhrul district," the CM said in a post on X.

90 acres of poppy plantation destroyed in Ukrhul



In another successful mission under the War on Drugs campaign, combined forces of Ukhrul district police, 6 MR, 18 AR and Forest Department destroyed 90 acres of poppy plantation and burned down 12 huts in the Phalee hill range… pic.twitter.com/9wgbuRU38i — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 9, 2025

Advertisment

"An FIR has been registered for further investigation. I applaud the combined forces for the swift and coordinated measures," Singh added.