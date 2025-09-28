Poppy seeds, foreign cigarettes with Rs 8.7 cr combined value seized in Mizoram, 10 held

Aizawl, Sep 28 (PTI) Assam Rifles personnel recovered huge quantities of poppy seeds and smuggled foreign cigarettes, with a combined value of Rs 8.7 crore, during three separate operations in Mizoram in the past two days, and apprehended 10 people in these connections, an official statement said on Sunday.

The paramilitary troopers on Friday intercepted three trucks on the outskirts of Aizawl and another heavy commercial vehicle on Saturday at Seiling in Aizawl district, it said.

During the operations, the teams recovered 650 bags of white poppy seeds and 35 cartons of foreign cigarettes, worth Rs 5.9 crore, from the four trucks, the Assam Rifles said.

Seven people, who were transporting the illegal items, were apprehended during the operations, it said.

In another operation, Assam Rifles personnel also recovered 146 cases of smuggled foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2.80 crore and apprehended three persons from Tlangsam village in Champhai district on Friday, according to the statement issued by the paramilitary force.

The seized contrabands and the 10 accused were handed over to the customs department and state legal metrology department for further investigation and legal proceedings, it added. PTI CORR BDC