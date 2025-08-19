Popular captive elephant Erattupetta Ayyappan dies

Kottayam (Kerala), Aug 19 (PTI) Popular captive tusker Erattupetta Ayyappan died due to ill health at his shelter in Teekoy in the district on Tuesday, the Kerala Elephant Owners Federation (KEOF) said here.

He was believed to be 55 years old.

Ayyappan was a regular presence at temple festivals and processions and had a large fan following in Kerala.

He had been receiving treatment for several months due to ongoing health issues and died on Tuesday morning, an office-bearer of the KEOF said.

A wild elephant calf, Ayyappan, was tamed at a young age at the Kodanad Elephant Centre in Ernakulam, the owners of the elephant said.

Ayyappan won several titles and awards after participating in famous temple processions during Kerala's festivals.

His large trunk, heavy build, and calm nature drew public admiration, said a KEOF member.

He was believed to be one of the last elephants auctioned by the forest department in 1977.

The department will conduct the post-mortem and remove the tusks before handing over the body to its owner for last rites, sources said. PTI TBA TGB KH