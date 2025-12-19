Popular Curlies beach shack sealed in Goa for Coastal Zone Management Act violations

Panaji, Dec 19 (PTI) The Coastal Zone Management Authority in Goa on Friday sealed the popular Curlies beach shack at Anjuna for alleged violations, an official said.

The action was part of a crackdown ordered by the state government following the devastating December 6 fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, which resulted in the deaths of 25 persons.

"The shack was sealed in the presence of its management for alleged violations of the Coastal Zone Management Act. The sealing of the shack was part of the initiative taken by the state government to check licences, safety norms, operational compliances and regularities of various tourism establishments," he said.

Curlies Beach shack was in the news in the past during the probe into the deaths of British teenager Scarlett Eden Keeling and BJP leader Sonali Phogat. PTI RPS BNM