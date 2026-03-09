Popular, dedicated Congress workers may get tickets in 2027 Himachal polls: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Mar 9 (PTI) Popular and dedicated Congress workers could be considered for tickets in the Assembly elections scheduled for the end of 2027, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Speaking at a function organised at the Congress party office, Rajiv Bhavan, to celebrate the election of party leader Anurag Sharma to the Rajya Sabha, Sukhu said ordinary party workers could also rise to prominent positions.

Responding to claims that Sharma was a “crorepati”, the chief minister said wealth came from ancestral property and not from politics.

He also dismissed comments made by BJP leaders regarding the Rajya Sabha poll, saying there was no dissatisfaction within the Congress.

For the Rajya Sabha election, the Congress high command had asked the state unit to suggest the names of four district presidents, and Anurag was selected among them, the chief minister said.

“That is why Anurag Sharma was elected unopposed as a Member of Parliament,” Sukhu said, adding that the party leadership had sent a clear message that grassroots workers would also be considered for tickets in future elections, including those from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

He said that now in Parliament, BJP's Anurag will face Congress's Anurag, who is capable of giving a strong response.

Sukhu urged party workers to prepare for future challenges and said the state government was moving ahead with public welfare schemes.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the election of Sharma to the Rajya Sabha showed that an ordinary Congress worker from Himachal Pradesh had been sent to Parliament.

Anurag Sharma will now have important responsibilities and challenges ahead, and he will have to fight for the rights of Himachal Pradesh in Delhi, he added.

Addressing party workers, Sharma thanked the Congress leadership for giving him the opportunity and said the decision had boosted the morale of party workers across the country.

He said being elected to the Rajya Sabha is a matter of great pride for him, and he will make every possible effort to meet the expectations of the people of the state.

He further said that he will continuously work to promote tourism in Himachal Pradesh.

Sharma expressed confidence that in the 2027 Assembly elections, the Congress will form the government again and win all 15 seats in Kangra district.