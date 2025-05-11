Popular govt in Manipur in one or two months: Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba

Imphal, May 11 (PTI) Manipur’s lone Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba on Sunday expressed hope that a popular government will be formed in the state within the next one or two months and urged all political leaders to unite in addressing the challenges.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Sanajaoba said, "I strongly believe a popular government will be formed within the next one or two months. President’s rule alone cannot resolve the issues. A popular government can work more closely with the people." Sanajaoba also agreed with public criticism that the state’s MLAs have failed to act collectively and decisively in response to the crisis.

"We have placed personal ambition above the state’s interests. The imposition of President’s rule happened because we prioritised power and self-interest over Manipur’s welfare," the BJP MP said. PTI COR MNB