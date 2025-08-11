Porn video, objectionable remarks disrupt education department's online meeting in UP

Maharajganj (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) An online public meeting of the education department, chaired by the district magistrate, was disrupted when a pornographic video was played and objectionable remarks were made by an unidentified participant in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on August 7 during an e-Chaupal session conducted via Zoom.

The meeting was attended by District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma, the basic education officer, block education officers, headmasters, government teachers and members of the public. The session was meant to facilitate direct communication between the public and the DM on school-related issues, officials said.

During the meeting, a participant using the name “Jason Junior” shared his screen and played a pornographic video, following which officials exited the session. Another participant, identified as “Arjun,” allegedly made objectionable remarks, they said.

On August 9, following the orders of Basic Education Officer Riddhi Pandey, Block Education Officer (Farenda) Sudama Prasad filed a complaint against two unidentified persons at Kotwali police station.

Sadar Kotwali SHO Satyendra Rai said the matter is being probed with the help of the cyber police. “The accused are being identified through technical means and action will be taken soon,” he said. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK