Porsche car crash: Stand-up comedian held for 'reckless' driving in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 3 (PTI) A 33-year-old stand-up comedian was arrested here in connection with the Porsche car crash, police said on Sunday.

The Porsche car driven by the comedian collided against the boundary wall of KBR Park here at about 5.45 AM on November 1 and hit a tree and caused severe damage to the wall, grills and pavement, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

The car's front portion and wheels were damaged and businessman and stand-up comedian Ustav Dixit escaped from the spot. He was later traced and arrested, they said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said the collision had occurred due to "reckless" driving resulting in losing control over the vehicle.

After verifying the evidence, Dixit was sent for medical examination for alcohol test and drug tests and other procedures as per the legal provisions, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Motor Vehicles Act and under Prevention of Damage to Property (PDPP) Act was registered at Banjara Hills police station.

Earlier, based on a ‘Dial 100’ call by a citizen, the patrolling police reached the spot, and it was observed that the car hit the footpath, boundary wall and the grills of KBR Park.

No number plate was found on the car and later, on search, a broken number plate was found inside the vehicle, police said.

Dixit's original driving license has been seized and is being sent to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for disqualification, police added. PTI VVK VVK KH