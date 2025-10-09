Porsche car 'racing' BMW crashes on highway in Mumbai; 2 injured

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) A speeding Porsche car crashed into a road divider, injuring its two occupants, while apparently racing another high-end vehicle on a highway in Mumbai early on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at around 2 am on the Western Express Highway near Jogeshwari, they said.

The speeding Porsche car, with two persons on board, was apparently racing a BMW car when the driver lost control of the wheels and it crashed into a road divider beneath Mogra Metro station, a Jogeshwari police official said.

The driver, identified as Nuwo Sonse (22), and his friend suffered injuries, the official said.

Sonse, a resident of Mira-Bhayander in neighbouring Thane, along with the friend, from Lokhandwala area in Mumbai, was on way to Bandra to meet their other friends, according to the police.

Though the safety airbags deployed after the crash, Sonse suffered injuries on his legs while his friend also received minor injuries, the official said.

The passersby and police rushed to the spot and took the injured car driver to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the crash occurred due to the high-speed race or some other cause, the official said.

Based on the primary information, a case was registered against the Porsche car driver under relevant Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including for rash and negligence driving, and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said. PTI ZA GK