Porsche case blood swap: Father of juvenile's friend, one more person remanded in judicial custody

Pune, Aug 26 (PTI) Two persons arrested last week in connection with the May 19 Pune Porsche car crash case were on Monday remanded in judicial custody by a court here.

Aditya Avinash Sood (52) and Ashish Satish Mittal (37) were held on August 19 as their blood samples were used for tests in connection two minors who were in the car along with the 17-year-old main accused at the time of the accident.

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed when a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a minor boy in an inebriated condition, rammed into their motorcycle in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

As per police, blood samples were swapped as all three persons in the car were drunk.

District and additional sessions judge U M Mudholkar remanded Sood and Mittal to judicial custody, though the prosecution had sought the extension of their police custody.

The prosecution told court it wanted to probe further since the two had conspired with the other accused, comprising parents of the juvenile, Vishal and Shivani Agarwal, Dr Ajay Taware, Dr Shreehari Halnor and wanted accused Arun Kumar Singh, to swap the blood samples.

The prosecution also told court they wanted to investigate if financial transactions took place between the accused.

The defence counsels, however, opposed the extension of the remand stating the probe into the case was complete.

As per the investigators, Arun Kumar Singh asked Mittal to give his blood samples so that it can be used for alcohol detection tests in connection with Singh's minor son.

In the case of the other minor, his father's (Sood) samples were used, as per police. PTI SPK BNM