Porsche crash case: Cops get Maharashtra govt's nod to prosecute three Sassoon Hospital staffers

Pune, Oct 24 (PTI) Pune police has received sanction from the Maharashtra government to prosecute Sassoon Hospital staffers Dr Ajay Taware, Dr Shreehari Halnor and Atul Ghatkamble in the May 19 Porsche car crash case, a local court was informed on Thursday.

Two IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a drunk minor boy, in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar area here.

Taware, Halnor and Ghatkamble are accused of involvement in swapping the 17-year-old accused's blood samples to nullify alcohol tests.

"We today submitted to the court that police has received the state government's sanction to prosecute Taware, Halnor and Ghatkamble in the case. Such sanction to prosecute or frame charges against government employees is mandatory," special public prosecutor advocate Shishir Hiray said.

Taware, Halnor, Ghatkamble along with the juvenile's parents and two middlemen are in jail in the case. PTI SPK BNM