Porsche crash case: Have asked home dept to dismiss two suspended officers, says Pune top cop

Pune, Mar 27 (PTI) Pune police on Thursday sent a proposal to the Maharashtra home department recommending dismissal of two officers who were suspended in connection with the Porsche car crash in May last year.

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy in an inebriated condition, had run over two motorcycle-borne persons in Kalyani Nagar area in the wee hours of May 19.

Inspector Rahul Jagdale and API Vishwanath Todkari, attached to Yerawada police station, were suspended for late reporting and dereliction of duty at the time. An internal inquiry also pointed at lapses while registering the case and delay in collecting blood samples.

"We have sent a proposal to the state home department seeking the dismissal of these two suspended cops. The proposal was sent today," Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

While the juvenile involved in the case has been released from an observation home, his parents, two doctors and a staffer from Sassoon hospital, two middlemen and three others are in jail.

The case had hit national headlines over cover up efforts from various quarters, including swapping blood samples to nullify alcohol tests. PTI SPK BNM