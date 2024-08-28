Porsche crash: hearing before Juvenile Justice Board deferred

Pune, Aug 28 (PTI) The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) here on Wednesday adjourned till September 16 an application of the prosecution to treat the teenage driver involved in the Kalyaninagar Porsche crash as an adult offender.

The hearing on two applications by the defence seeking the release of the Porsche and the minor's passport, both impounded by police after the accident, was also deferred.

"We have sought adjournment as we have to file our say on the applications filed by defence seeking the release of their properties," said a police officer.

On the prosecution's plea, the defence has already filed its reply stating that the minor can not be treated as an adult person as the crime does not fall in the "heinous" category.

The Porsche car allegedly driven by the juvenile in inebriated condition knocked down and killed two IT professionals including a young woman in the wee hours of May 19.

After registering an offence, the police produced the minor, who was 17 years and 8 months old, before the JJB and sought permission to treat him as an adult person.

But the board, having only one member instead of full three members, granted him bail with conditions including writing a 300- word essay on traffic norms.

After the Pune police challenged the one-member decision, the bail was cancelled and he was sent to the observation home.

So far, the minor, released from the observation home following a high court order, has complied with all the bail conditions including submitting an essay. PTI SPK KRK