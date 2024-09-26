Porsche crash: Teen driver's lawyer files plea for NOC for BBA admission, later withdraws it

Pune, Sep 26 (PTI) A lawyer representing the underage accused in Pune's Porsche car crash case on Thursday filed an application in the Juvenile Justice Board, saying he was unable to get admission in a Delhi management institute as it was insisting on a no objection certificate from the JJB.

However, the defence lawyer later withdrew the plea.

The defence, in its application, said the 17-year-old boy, who was allegedly driving the Porsche car when it crashed into two motorbike-borne IT engineers in May, had sought admission in BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) course in the Delhi-based institute.

Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray said the defence moved an application before the JJB, stating the CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) was unable to secure admission in the Delhi institute as it was insisting on an NOC from the board in view of the case pending against him.

"I responded that education was everyone's right guaranteed by the Constitution and he (minor accused) must get admission," he said.

The institute had given admission to the teenager, whose father is a prominent Pune-based builder, but later cancelled it and sought an NOC from the JJB, which is hearing his case.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ganesh Ingale, the investigating officer in the case, said the defence sought necessary directions from the JJB over the admission issue, but later withdrew the application.

"The defence stated that they no longer want to pursue admission in the Delhi-based institute and (the teenager) now wants to take admission in a Pune college," he said.

The teen driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when his high-end car knocked down the two motorbike-borne IT professionals, one of them a woman, in the upscale Kalyani Nagar locality in the wee hours of May 19, killing both of them.

In June, the police had submitted their final report to the JJB detailing all evidence against the 17-year-old boy in the car crash case.

In July, the police filed a chargesheet against seven accused in a case linked to the accident, including the parents of the minor boy, in a Pune court.

The boy’s parents and two Sassoon General Hospital doctors and a staffer at the Maharashtra government-run medical facility were accused of swapping the blood samples of the minor with those of his mother after the crash.

Two other accused acted as middlemen between the father and the doctors to facilitate financial transactions to swap the blood samples, according to the chargesheet. PTI SPK RSY