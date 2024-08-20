Porsche crash: There were three minors in car besides teen driver, not two

Pune, Aug 17 (PTI) Probe into the Kalyaninagar Porsche crash incident has found that there were three minors besides the juvenile driver in the car at the time of the accident that killed two young IT professionals.

Earlier, police had stated that there were four people in the car when it crashed into a motorbike in the wee hours of May 19: the 17-year-old juvenile who was driving, his two minor friends, and the driver employed by the juvenile's family.

But as per the statement of the fourth minor, included in the chargesheet, he escaped when a mob pulled them out of the car after the accident and began to thrash them. He hailed an auto-rickshaw and reached home.

A police officer also confirmed that there were three minor friends of the juvenile in the car and one of them managed to slip away.

While the juvenile driver was released from the observation home, his parents and seven others have been arrested in the case. PTI SPK KRK