Portal launched in Manipur to address citizens’ grievances related to govt services

Imphal, Sep 17 (PTI) The Manipur government on Wednesday launched an online grievance redressal portal designed to offer citizens a convenient, transparent, and efficient platform to register and track grievances related to government services, an official statement said here.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla launched ‘GovConnect Manipur’ at the Raj Bhavan here in presence of the chief secretary and other senior officers.

The ethnic violence-affected northeastern state is under President’s Rule now.

Features of the portal include 24x7 online grievance registration where citizens can lodge complaints anytime, receiving instant confirmation and a unique tracking ID along with "WhatsApp Integration which allows user-friendly access and real-time updates through a widely used messaging platform", the statement said.

Bhalla said, “The launch of the portal marks a transformative leap for the administration by embracing digital technologies, and reaffirms our commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsive governance for every citizen of Manipur." He also urged all citizens to make full use of this portal and help build a more effective and people-friendly government.

Ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023 have left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless in Manipur. PTI COR NN