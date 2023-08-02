Portal to facilitate transfer of mortal remains of Indians who die abroad to be launched on Thursday

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The government will launch e-CARe (e-clearance for after life remains) portal on August 3 to facilitate swift transfer of mortal remains of Indian citizens who die abroad, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

Nodal officers from the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) will monitor the portal 24X7. They will scrutinise applications and give approvals. There will also be an alert-based system which will help officials track the applications.

Mandaviya said the applicant will have to submit scanned copies of four documents -- death certificate, embalming certificate, no-objection certificate (NOC) from Indian Embassy or consulate and cancelled passport of the deceased.

The portal, according to officials, has two provisions -- one for bringing mortal remains and the other for bringing ashes.

"As part of the e-CARe mechanism, intimations will be sent (via email, SMS as well as WhatsApp message) to Central International Health Division, Nodal officer, APHOs, consignees and the airlines," Mandaviya said.

Application status can be viewed in the e-CARe portal using the registration number by stakeholders.

"In this way, the consignee, the respective APHOs, the airlines, the nodal officer and CIHD all will be integrated through a common portal and will be aware of the proceedings," Mandaviya said.

The portal will ensure coordination as well as transparency in the procedure. Final verification of the original documents will be done at the concerned airport of arrival by the respective APHO.

Advantage of the initiative is 24X7 accessibility, faster clearance, instant exchange of messages for easy tracking, accountability, flexibility in the mode of application where anyone can apply (even the family members of the deceased) and become the consignee (not just the airlines).

Presently, there is email-based clearance by the APHO through the transporting airlines. Clarifications on the documents leads to delay as the email is checked by both stakeholders in a subjective time period and also international time zones in response cause delay, the officials explained. PTI PLB DIV DIV