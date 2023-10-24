Portals of Badrinath Dham to close on Nov 18

Dehradun: The portals of Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand will be closed on November 18 for the winter season and with this, the Char Dham Yatra will also come to an end.

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay on Tuesday said the doors of Badrinath Dham will be closed at 3.33 pm on November 18.

The ‘mahurat’ of the closing date was decided on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Priests and thousands of devotees were present at the Dham to witness the ceremony.

This year's Char Dham Yatra will also end with the closing of the doors of Badrinath temple.