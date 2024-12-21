Portfolio allocation can happen today or tomorrow: Maharashtra CM

Nagpur, Dec 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said portfolio allocation of his ministry would take place either later in the day, or on Sunday.

Advertisment

He was speaking at a press conference here at the end of the one-week-long winter session of the Maharashtra legislature.

"Portfolio distribution can take place by tonight or tomorrow morning," Fadnavis said.

Earlier, minister Bharat Gogawale had said the allocation of portfolios of the Mahayuti government was expected during the day.

Advertisment

Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in on December 5, and 39 ministers were inducted ahead of the Winter Session on December 15.

However, portfolio allocation in the Mahayuti government is yet to take place.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, secured a landslide victory in the November 20 assembly polls by winning 230 out of 288 seats. PTI MR ARU KRK