Portfolio allocation likely to take place on Thursday: Maharashtra minister Shirsat

Nagpur, Dec 19 (PTI) The allocation of portfolios in the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra is likely to be held on Thursday, state minister and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat said.

The portfolio allocation is likely to be held today, he said in the Legislative Council.

The discussion on supplementary demands will start from Friday, added Shirsat, who is a spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

While Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in on December 5, the induction of 39 ministers took place on December 15 at Nagpur's Raj Bhavan.

However, portfolio allocation in the Mahayuti government is yet to take place.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, secured a landslide victory in the November 20 assembly polls, results of which were declared on November 23, by winning 230 seats in the 288-House. PTI PR BNM