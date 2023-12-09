Portfolios allocated to Ministers in new Cong govt in T'gana

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI) The portfolios of the Ministers in the new Congress government in Telangana were announced on Saturday with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy keeping Municipal Administration, General Administration, Law and Order and all other unallocated portfolios.

Advertisment

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was allocated the key portfolios of Finance and Planning, Energy.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy was given charge of Irrigation and CAD, Food and Civil Supplies, while Damodar Rajanarasimha is now the Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Science and Technology.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will handle Roads and Buildings and Cinematography.

Advertisment

Duddilla Sridhar Babu has been allotted Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce and Legislative Affairs.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was given charge of Revenue and Housing, Information & Public Relations Ponnam Prabhakar was given charge of Transport, BC Welfare, while Konda Surekha was allocated Environment and Forests, Endowment.

D Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, is the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply) and Women and Child Welfare.

Tummala Nageshwara Rao will look after Agriculture, Marketing, Co-operation, and Handlooms and Textiles, while Jupally Krishna Rao was given charge of Prohibition and Excise, Tourism and Culture and Archaelogy.

The Congress government, led by Revanth Reddy, assumed office on December 7. PTI SJR SJR SDP SS