Portion of balcony collapses at factory in Thane district; one injured

Thane, Oct 21 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was injured after a portion of a balcony collapsed on him at a factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said.

The incident occurred at a factory in the Kaneri area of the town around 1.30 pm, the official said.

The victim Rafique Khan sustained a head injury when a portion of the balcony fell on him, and he was rushed to a hospital, civic disaster management officer Faisal Tatli said.

Local firemen reached the scene and carried out rescue and relief operations, he said. PTI COR ARU