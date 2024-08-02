Portion of building collapses in northwest Delhi, rescue operation underway

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A portion of a two-storey building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Friday afternoon with officials fearing that several people might be trapped underneath the rubble.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), three persons, including a woman, have been rescued so far. However, officials fear that several more people may still be trapped.

The DFS received an emergency call at 12.51 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Local police and other rescue teams were mobilized to assist the rescue efforts, officials said, adding the rescue operation is underway.