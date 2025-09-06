Portion of building collapses in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) A portion of a building collapsed in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area on Saturday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush three fire tenders, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No one is reported injured in the incident.

A call regarding the collapse was received at 1.31 pm, the official said, adding that initially it looks like the building was empty.

"We rushed three fire tenders to the spot. No casualty has been reported yet from the collapse," the DFS official added. PTI SSJ SKY SKY