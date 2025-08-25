Portion of building collapses in West Delhi, two injured

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Two persons were injured after a portion of a residential building collapsed in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Monday morning, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it received a call at 7.42 am informing them about the collapse. The injured were identified as Preeti (45) and Subhash (around 35).

"Both victims were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for treatment. One of them, Subhash, suffered a fracture in his left forearm, while the other received minor injuries," a DFS official said.

According to police, the incident occurred when the roof of an old structure on the fourth floor of the building was unable to take the load due to incessant rainfall over the past few days.

"A PCR call was received at Mohan Garden police station regarding a roof collapse. The SHO and staff reached the spot and found that the roof of one room had collapsed. Two people were injured, but no life-threatening injuries were reported," a senior police officer said.

Both injured persons were discharged from the hospital after treatment, the officer added.

Officials said a forensic and structural inspection will be conducted to ascertain the safety of the building.

The local police have initiated further investigation and are verifying whether the construction adhered to safety norms. PTI BM SSJ OZ OZ