Portion of building collapses in west Delhi, two killed

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman and her minor son were killed after a portion of a building collapsed in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisment

Delhi Minister Atishi visited the spot and announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the victim's family.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said Mamata and her three-year-old son were trapped under the debris of the building at Arihant Nagar in Punjabi Bagh when a portion of it collapsed.

Police rushed to the spot and pulled them out of the debris. They were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where doctors declared both were brought dead, Veer said.

Advertisment

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the building was abandoned. Mamta and her family had been living in the building for the past few years as caretakers, the police said.

Her husband works as a labourer and was at work when the incident occurred. The couple also had a six-year-old daughter, they said.

According to the officials, the fire department received information regarding the incident at 1.01 pm, following which two water tenders were rushed to the spot. It was found that a small portion of the building had collapsed.

A case under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police said.

Atishi, who visited the site to meet the affected people, said in a tweet in Hindi, "A woman and a child from the family of a caretaker have tragically died after the balcony of a dilapidated building in Punjabi Bagh fell on them. As soon as the news was received, I went to the spot and met the victim's family." She further said, "An aid amount of Rs 20 lakh will be given to the victim's family by the Arvind Kejriwal government. The officials have been instructed to make arrangements for their lodging and food immediately. We are standing with them in every way in this hour of grief." PTI NIT SLB SZM