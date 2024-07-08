Portion of ceiling plaster collapses in Thane building; toddler injured

Thane, Jul 8 (PTI) A two-year-old boy was injured when a portion of the ceiling plaster fell on him in a building in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, a civic official said.

The incident occurred in a 40-year-old building in the Padval Nagar area of Wagle Estate in the early hours of the day, the official said.

Local firefighters and the RDMC team rushed to the spot, cleared the debris and removed the remaining portion of the ceiling, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

A portion of the ceiling plaster collapsed in a flat on the third floor of the building, and a toddler was injured, he said.

The four-storey building has been classified as dangerous, the official said. PTI COR ARU