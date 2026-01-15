Portion of ethanol factory gutted in fire in Odisha’s Sonepur

Bhubaneswar, Jan 15 (PTI) An ethanol manufacturing factory in Odisha’s Sonepur district suffered extensive damage after a fire broke out at the unit, an official said on Thursday.

The blaze erupted around 11.35 pm on Wednesday in the dryer section of the factory in Panamura area, he said.

There were no reports of any injury or fatality in the incident, the official said.

"The dryer section of the factory has been completely gutted, and assessment is underway to determine the extent of damage to the other wings," he said.

The cause behind the fire, which was doused around 7 am, is yet to be determined. PTI BBM RBT